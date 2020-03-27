The Crisis Hotline is answering a record number of calls from emotionally distraught people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The call volume has doubled in the past 10 days,” hotline Executive Director Tammy Davis said. “We are hearing from callers that they are concerned about what they should be doing primarily. It’s hard to believe you can’t just show up with your daughter to the doctor thinking it’s a sore throat.”
The Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, staffed by trained volunteers who dedicate over 8,760 hours of time every year. Davis said the number of calls since Jan. 1 has increased 56 percent over the same period in 2019. She said the first order of business for those answering calls is to meet the emotional needs of the caller.
“Then we support them with current and valid information provided to us from the approved sources, such as St. Luke’s, the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the south-central board of health,” she said.
Davis said the hotline has received calls from family members living outside this community, scared for the safety of their loved ones.
“This is an unprecedented time,” she said. “We anticipate those numbers to increase overall, both because we are in the acceleration phase of the virus and because we are mobilizing and enhancing the services of the hotline to include a support line, which is targeted directly toward our Spanish-speaking Latino community.”
The Crisis Hotline is collaborating with community organizer Herbert Romero and has put together a new bilingual support team, staffed by some leaders within the Hispanic community, to meet the emotional needs and offer support to the Spanish community, Davis said.
Davis said the Crisis Hotline is also coordinating resources with the Environmental Resource Center, Iconoclast Books, Jane’s Artifacts and other businesses to offer family care packages to keep children and families healthy and engaged.
“We are all working together, within the law, to bring additional love and support to our community,” she said.
