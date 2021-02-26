Former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl filed a civil lawsuit on Feb. 17 aiming to overturn his conviction during a court martial in 2017 for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and names the United States as the defendant, claiming that “scandalous meddling” by former President Donald Trump and others during the trial raise due process issues, and calls for a review of the case.
A similar appeal of Bergdahl’s convictions based also on alleged “unlawful command influence” was denied in a 2-1 decision by the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals in July 2019. That appeal was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the nation’s highest military court, in September 2020. Bergdahl almost immediately filed a petition for reconsideration of that decision, claiming that the appeal was unfairly decided. That petition was denied.
Bergdahl, who grew up in Blaine County, admitted to willingly leaving his military post in Afghanistan in June 2009 to draw attention to what he deemed as unacceptable actions by his commanding officers. He was captured by the Taliban and spent five years as a prisoner before being released during a controversial prisoner exchange for five Taliban leaders.
Public sentiment shifted against the soldier based on details that emerged about his desertion. A welcome home party in Hailey was canceled after death threats were made against party organizers.
Bergdahl went public with his experience as a Taliban prisoner on the Serial podcast in 2016, saying he was systematically tortured by his captors and held in a 6-foot iron cage for years after attempting to escape.
“Pain is a great distracter,” he said. “Weeks and months don’t really matter. All that matters is the seconds. … You are not in next week or next month. You are in this second and it lasts an eternity.”
Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy during the court martial. Prosecutors sought 14 years imprisonment, but the court instead sentenced him to a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of $10,000 in pay and a reduction in rank from sergeant to private.
The complaint in the recent lawsuit notes that torture experienced by Bergdahl during his captivity exacerbated preexisting mental conditions, and as a result, he requires more complicated medical treatment for his mental health problems. However, the complaint notes, his conviction precludes him from accessing health-care benefits provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The lawsuit seeks to resolve whether Trump and the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., may have contributed unlawful command influence during the court martial trial by making inflammatory public comments condemning Bergdahl before a verdict was reached in the case.
While campaigning for president, Trump had called Bergdahl a “dirty, rotten, no-good traitor” and implied that he should be executed. While president, on the day of Bergdahl’s conviction, Trump referred again to his previous comments.
“The scandalous meddling in a specific case by leaders of the political branches—one of whom was the Commander in Chief of the armed forces—would never have been tolerated if the proceeding had been a criminal prosecution in this or any other federal district court and should not be tolerated in a court martial,” the suit states.
The suit also asks for a review of whether the military judge in Bergdahl’s trial had a duty to disclose that he had applied for a lucrative job with the U.S. Justice Department under Trump. The suit argues that Bergdahl was denied a Fifth Amendment guarantee of fair trial before an impartial judge.
