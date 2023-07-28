Bowe Bergdahl

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

A federal judge has vacated Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s court-martial convictions from 2017, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest with the military judge who convicted him, Jeffrey Nance, who was vying at the time for a position under then-President Donald Trump as an immigration judge.

Trump repeatedly denounced Bergdahl, who disappeared from his military base in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, in 2009 and spent the next five years in Taliban captivity. He was freed in 2014 during a controversial prisoner swap, in exchange for five high-level Taliban leaders who had been held captive in U.S. military detention at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Trump said at one point that Bergdahl should be “taken out and shot.”

