A federal judge has vacated Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s court-martial convictions from 2017, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest with the military judge who convicted him, Jeffrey Nance, who was vying at the time for a position under then-President Donald Trump as an immigration judge.
Trump repeatedly denounced Bergdahl, who disappeared from his military base in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, in 2009 and spent the next five years in Taliban captivity. He was freed in 2014 during a controversial prisoner swap, in exchange for five high-level Taliban leaders who had been held captive in U.S. military detention at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Trump said at one point that Bergdahl should be “taken out and shot.”
U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton wrote in a 63-page ruling this week that Nance’s ambition to be appointed under Trump draws into question his impartiality in the case.
“This case is unique in that the head of the executive branch during part of the plaintiff’s [Bergdahl’s] court-martial proceedings—former President Trump—and thus the ultimate authority over the agency that would determine the military judge’s appointment as an immigration judge,” wrote Walton, creating a bias that would likely have reflected his “discernible interest in the outcome.”
Bergdahl grew up in Blaine County. His plight was covered by the local, national and international news media when he went missing and was soon captured by the Taliban.
By the time he was released from captivity, it had become clear to the public that he had left his base voluntarily. A welcome-home party in Blaine County was canceled due to death threats sent to public officials in Hailey if they were to let it proceed.
Bergdahl pleaded guilty to the charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in 2017, and at one point faced a possible life sentence. During captivity, Bergdahl endured torture, was confined to a cage and became partially disabled. He made repeated escape attempts for which he was increasingly punished by his captors.
Nance sentenced Bergdahl to a dishonorable discharge from the Army and a reduction in his rank from sergeant to private. Nance also ordered Bergdahl to forfeit $10,000 in pay but did not sentence him to any prison time.
Bergdahl said he left his base to report what he viewed as failures in his unit’s leadership. After five years of captivity by the Taliban, with treatment worsening after successive escape attempts, he was freed in the prisoner swap authorized by former President Barack Obama.
A report in 2015 on his case described Bergdahl as possibly under the influence of delusional thinking that led him to attempt to hike 18 miles unarmed to a nearby military base to advise higher-ranking officials about alleged problems with the command at the observation post where he was stationed.
Bergdahl told his entire story to Hollywood screenwriter Mark Boal, who provided 25 hours of taped interviews with Bergdahl to the Peabody Award-winning “Serial” podcast, which aired several years ago. A planned film about Bergdahl by Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow was put on hold.
“Nobody in Washington predicted that Bowe’s journey would take so many twists and turns and would continue to be unresolved,” Boal said to Deadline magazine in 2016.
Military.com reported on Tuesday that Bergdahl’s departure from his base set off a “massive manhunt” that involved hundreds of U.S. troops.
“The monetary and human cost of the search—the death of a soldier 10 years later from injuries sustained as a result of being shot in the head during the mission, injuries to four other troops, and a trade for five members of the Taliban for his repatriation in 2014—touched off a firestorm in national politics and within the ranks,” the story stated.
“Given the split decision, both Bergdahl and the Justice Department have a right to appeal the decision. Dismissal of the verdict may also give the Army the chance to retry the case, which would provide Bergdahl an opportunity to submit a different plea than his original choice of guilty,” Military.com reported. ￼
