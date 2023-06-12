Bloom Truck

The Bloom Truck “bookmobile” and Lunch in the Park program started up June 12. 

 Courtesy photo

The Bloom Truck “bookmobile” and Lunch in the Park program is a unique partnership between The Community Library and The Hunger Coalition bringing a free mobile library and free lunches to neighborhoods throughout Blaine County.

The vehicle started roaming on Monday, June 12, and is a key element in preventing summer learning loss by providing access to free books and free, healthy food, according to library officials.

“The Bloom truck brings vital and fun resources to communities in the Wood River valley during the summer months. The Community Library supplies a free, mobile bookmobile and The Hunger Coalition provides nutritious, free lunches to anyone under age 18,” says DeAnn Campbell, children’s and young adult library director.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments