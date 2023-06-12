The Bloom Truck “bookmobile” and Lunch in the Park program is a unique partnership between The Community Library and The Hunger Coalition bringing a free mobile library and free lunches to neighborhoods throughout Blaine County.
The vehicle started roaming on Monday, June 12, and is a key element in preventing summer learning loss by providing access to free books and free, healthy food, according to library officials.
“The Bloom truck brings vital and fun resources to communities in the Wood River valley during the summer months. The Community Library supplies a free, mobile bookmobile and The Hunger Coalition provides nutritious, free lunches to anyone under age 18,” says DeAnn Campbell, children’s and young adult library director.
The Bloom Truck travels to locations throughout the Wood River Valley during the summer months, including the Carey City Park and Fairgrounds, Gannett Fire Station, Bellevue Memorial Park, Kiwanis Park at Balmoral, The Meadows, and Suntree Hollow.
The Bloom Truck is stocked with books for kids of all ages in both English and in Spanish. The bookmobile works just like a regular library: Check out books, take good care of them, and return them to the Bloom Truck, The Community Library in Ketchum, or the Hailey Public Library. If you don’t have a library card, you can get one on the spot.
“It’s also a fun way to socially connect with friends and neighbors,” said Campbell. “Reading during the summer helps prevent summer learning loss and there are so many fun books at Bloom. There is something for everyone!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In