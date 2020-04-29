Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management continue to monitor the site of a fire off of East Fork Road South of Ketchum on Tuesday, five days after a controlled burn gone awry sparked the blaze.
The fire is still smoldering but is now considered controlled, Ketchum Rural Fire Chief Rich Bauer told the Express Tuesday morning. It had burned more than 30 acres up a hillside near Hyndman View Drive.
Bauer was among the first to notice the fire on Thursday. He was at his East Fork home when he observed a plume of smoke to the east around 3:22 p.m. Upon investigating further, Bauer found a 2-acre fire that was rapidly beginning to move up the hillside to the south and to the east, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Express.
The fire, he’d later find out, resulted from a permitted burn that had gotten out of control.
Bauer established command of the fire on behalf of Sun Valley Fire Department and requested resources from Ketchum Fire Department, Ketchum Rural, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Hailey Fire, Bellevue Fire and Carey Rural. He also requested units from the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM, according to Bateman. More than 40 firefighters responded to the call.
The East Fork burn was the county’s third wildfire of the young season. First responders reported three more on Tuesday—two small brush fires on state Highway 75 and a third caused by an unpermitted burn near Glendale Road.
