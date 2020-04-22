A committee made up of community leaders across Blaine County has formed to develop a plan for the long-term economic and social recovery of the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blaine Recovery Committee will “identify and prioritize challenges facing the community’s recovery, seek and help advance solutions, and pursue resources to help address those needs,” according to a statement from the committee. The team, which includes representatives from at least 24 entities, is creating a multi-agency resource center—existing online, for now—to connect community members to resources.
The committee’s focuses will include businesses, physical health and medical services, mental and spiritual health, food resources and the community’s youth.
“As we work through the current situation and move into the recovery from the COVID pandemic, the creation of the Blaine Recovery Committee is vital to making sure we have a coordinated response to recovery,” said Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin in a statement. “It will serve as a clearing house to help coordinate private philanthropy, [and] nonprofit and government support to those affected.”
The committee’s first step is to create a bilingual online resource center for Blaine County residents to find information and support. Eventually, the committee hopes the resource center will have a physical presence as well, according to the statement.
“Since the beginning of this crisis, we have seen the pandemic’s disproportionate health and economic impacts on our county,” Blaine County Commission Chairman Jacob Greenberg said in a statement. “Coordination between the county, the local nonprofit and business communities, and faith-based organizations will help to ensure a rapid, effective recovery to this crisis.”
The Blaine Recovery Committee’s steering committee consists of representatives from the Sun Valley Institute, Visit Sun Valley, the Spur Community Foundation, Sun Valley Economic Development and Blaine County Chaplaincy.
Other members of the recoery committee include representatives from the Blaine County Charitable Foundation, Blaine County School District, The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley, the Environmental Resource Center, Friedman Memorial Airport, The Hunger Coalition, NAMI, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, University of Idaho Extension and the Wood River Community YMCA.
