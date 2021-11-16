Blaine County has signed onto two statewide $120 million settlement agreements that aim to resolve legal claims related to the opioid epidemic with Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors, the Idaho Attorney General's Office reported this week.
Blaine County was not listed as a participating local government on Friday, but appeared on the Attorney General's site on Monday along with 12 cities and 31 of Idaho's 44 counties.
Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden initially joined the two national opioid settlements, which total $26 billion, in August. One settlement involves opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson; the other involves opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Together, the settlements include up to $120 million for Idaho and its counties, cities and public health districts.
Forty percent of the $120 million in remediation funds allocated to Idaho is expected to be distributed to the state, 40% to participating counties and cities and 20% to regional health districts. The funds will be disbursed over 18 years starting in July 2022.
Blaine County's proposed share of the settlement funds is $438,600, while Kootenai County will receive about $2.7 million and Ada County $6.2 million over the next two decades.
All counties in Idaho and all cities with populations over 10,000 are eligible to join the settlement agreements.
A portion of the funds will be used to "help stop deliveries of opioids to pharmacies where diversion and misuse are occurring" and strengthen annual reporting of opioid expenditures, according to a press release from the state.
"We are committed to combating substance misuse in Idaho and believe this settlement will help reduce the considerable threats to the well-being and safety of our citizens posed by the opioid crisis," Little said in a statement. "I join the Attorney General in urging local subdivisions to join the settlement and to cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure the funds Idaho will receive are best used for abating the opioid crisis in Idaho."
Idaho had 120 opioid-related deaths in 2018, according to the state Drug Overdose Prevention Program.
