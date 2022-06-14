A flood warning issued for Blaine County on Sunday was downgraded to an advisory on Tuesday as the Big Wood River showed signs of retreat, according to the National Weather Service.
The river was slightly above 5 feet high in Hailey on Monday, flowing at 2,180 cubic feet per second. As of Tuesday morning, it had dropped to 4.6 feet and was running at 1,690 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey stream gages.
By Thursday, the river should fall to 3.8 feet, the Weather Service said.
According to the flood advisory, residents should still be prepared for potential street flooding along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista drives in Hailey, Riverview Drive in Bellevue, most roads in the Gimlet subdivision, Hyndman View Drive out East Fork and Wood River Drive in Ketchum. Caution should be used while walking with children or dogs near the riverbank, according to the Weather Service.
In Hailey, the Draper Preserve remained inaccessible on Tuesday due to flooding at the entryway.
“We’re monitoring the floodwaters daily and, so far, nothing overly dramatic has happened,” City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said on Monday.
Magic Reservoir rises from historic low in 2021
While the unusually heavy recent rains should extend irrigation season a bit, updated June streamflow runoff predictions from the Idaho Department of Water Resource indicate that the Big Wood River Basin will only see about 40% of average runoff this year.
According to a June 10 water supply report from department, the area needs to see 234,000 acre-feet in runoff for a full irrigation season, but is working with about 90,700 acre-feet of water at the moment. (One acre-foot of water is equal to about 326,000 gallons.)
Magic Reservoir is also expected to run out before the end of the irrigation season, according to the report. Still, it’s faring far better than it was at the same time last year; on Friday, June 10, the reservoir was about 27% full, compared to just 4% on June 10, 2021, when the Big Wood Canal Company shut Magic Dam.
“We still are expecting to see most of the reservoir storage utilized this summer, meaning we will likely enter next year with very little carryover in the reservoirs,” IDWR hydrologist David Hoekema stated on Friday. “This sets up a similar situation as last year, where we will need a very healthy winter snowpack to fill reservoirs for the 2023 irrigation season.” ￼
