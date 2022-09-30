Blaine County properties are now valued at nearly $19 billion—a 37% increase year over year.
The steep climb continues the trend in Blaine County and many counties across Idaho, as values are skyrocketing due to high demand and an influx of new residents to the state.
According to the Blaine County Assessor’s Office, the county had a total assessed value of $11.1 billion in 2020. That value rose 23% to $13.7 billion in 2021. The increase from 2021 to 2022 jumped more than a third, leaving the current total assessed value at nearly $18.9 million billion.
Taken together, assessed values have risen some 70% in the past two years.
The dramatic rise in value has allowed county and city governments to increase their operational budgets, lower overall tax rates and collect more for public institutions, including the Blaine County School District.
Under Idaho code, the assessor is required yearly to determine taxable property through a mass appraisal process that uses information such as recent sales, construction costs and individual property characteristics, including age, condition, location, quality and size of the property. At least once in a five-year period the assessor develops valuation guidelines based on factors that influence the value of property to estimate current market value.
According to the county assessor’s office, officials in each taxing district determine the annual budget for their respective entities, and the approved budget is divided by the total taxable value of all properties within the district. The result of this calculation is the district’s tax rate.
An increase in property values can typically allow the county to collect more in absolute dollar amount at a lower tax rate, according to Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham.
“Generally, when taxable property values increase, levy rates decrease, and the absolute dollar value amount of property tax collected likely increases a relatively small amount each year,” said McDougall Graham.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Blaine County Board of Commissioners finalized the county’s $40.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which officially begins Oct. 1. The county tax levy to pay for that decreased 24.4% (to $69.50 per $100,000 of market value down from $92.00 per $100,000 market value).
“A district’s budget does change every year, but by statute, the part of a taxing district’s budget supported by property tax can only increase so much,” McDougall Graham said. “But when taxable property values increase much faster than a district’s property tax supported budget can increase, then again you have a situation where a much larger aggregate property value supports a property tax-supported budget that hasn’t increased nearly as fast.”
The cities of the county each passed their fiscal year 2023 budgets with all but one having a significant increase in the overall budget. Along with the county budget, these increases have affected the overall property tax rate for fiscal year 2023, which begins on Oct. 1 for the cities.
The city of Ketchum announced a $37.9 million budget, a 17.7% increase over fiscal year 2022’s budget. The city of Hailey finalized a $21.66 million budget, which features a 15% increase from fiscal year 2022 and a 4.5% increase in property tax revenue. Bellevue finalized its $5.47 million budget for 2023, which is a 2% increase over last year. Sun Valley completed their budget process as the only government entity in the county with a decrease in their annual budget compared to fiscal year 2022, finalized at $11.4 million.
For the Blaine County School District, which just received the go-ahead from voters in August for a $25 million plant facilities levy, higher total assessed property value enables a lower levy rate to collect the same amount of money that would be needed to move forward with the district’s plan to renovate and update facilities. The total school tax levy has decreased 16% from last fiscal year (from $231.59 per $100,000 market value down to $194.33 per $100,000 market value).
The ballot initiative that was sent to the polls on Aug. 30 indicated that the tax impact for property owners would be $34.90 per $100,000 of taxable market value, or the value of a property in the open market. Since the assessor has determined the property value increase for the county, the levy rate now only requires $25.34 per $100,000 to fund the improvements.
“We remain incredibly grateful to our community members for their support of the Plant Facilities Levy, as it will allow us to address our most critical facility needs throughout our buildings,” said BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy. “We are now very pleased to share that the tax impact will be significantly lower than expected. We know this is great news for our entire community as we move forward with these important projects.” ￼
