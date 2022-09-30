Sun Valley construction (copy)

Peter Reitmann works on a Sun Valley home on Friday, May 13. Property values countywide have risen some 70% since 2020.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County properties are now valued at nearly $19 billion—a 37% increase year over year.

The steep climb continues the trend in Blaine County and many counties across Idaho, as values are skyrocketing due to high demand and an influx of new residents to the state.

According to the Blaine County Assessor’s Office, the county had a total assessed value of $11.1 billion in 2020. That value rose 23% to $13.7 billion in 2021. The increase from 2021 to 2022 jumped more than a third, leaving the current total assessed value at nearly $18.9 million billion.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments