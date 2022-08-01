With around $1.65 million distributed—and another $3 million worth of projects yet to consider—Blaine County's COVID-19 recovery was significantly boosted by the the federal America Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to Blaine County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy.
Pomeroy spoke at the annual National Association of Counties conference which was held in Adams County Colorado from July 21-24. She gave a brief on Blaine County’s progress through the difficulties of COVID-19 that was greatly assisted by the the federal programs.
The conference featured county leaders from across the country and included representatives from Blaine County, Idaho, Adams County, Colorado, Cook County, Illinois, San Diego County, California and Boone County, Kentucky. Representatives from the counties announced new initiatives and plans to deploy resources provided from the America Rescue Plan Act to respond to their respective community’s needs.
For Blaine County, Pomeroy showed her appreciation for the support of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Acts that were included in the America Rescue Plan Act. Blaine County received $2,235,779.50 in fiscal year 2021 and another $2,235,779.50 for fiscal year 2022 from the America Rescue Plan Act.
“The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners is committed to distribute these funds, a total of approximately $4.4 million, out into the community and on internal organizational projects to focus on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. With this intent, the board, clerk and county administrator developed a program to solicit eligible projects to consider for funding,” Pomeroy said.
To date, the county has awarded roughly $1.65 million to a variety of nonprofits and community service organizations and approximately $900,000 for Blaine County internal projects, Pomeroy said.
"The board has another $3 million in projects requests to still be considered, focused primarily on affordable and workforce housing projects," she said.
In the last one-and-a-half fiscal years money has reached The Space Idaho ($20,900.00); Crisis Hotline ($29,200.00); The Argyros ($42,845.50); The Hunger Coalition ($49,900.00); "I Have a Dream" Foundation ($49,900.00); Men's Second Chance Living ($49,000.00); Blaine County Housing Authority ($45,000.00); Sun Valley Culinary Institute ($2,889.00); Blaine County Charitable Fund ($49,000.00) and several others.
The National Association of Counties released a new analysis of how counties are addressing national issues with local American Rescue Plan investments, including workforce challenges, behavioral health, public health preparedness, housing affordability, water infrastructure, community prosperity, broadband and equity initiatives.
“Counties are investing American Rescue Plan resources to strengthen the health and well-being of our residents and the economic vitality of our communities,” said National Association of Counties President Larry Johnson, a DeKalb County, Georgia, commissioner. “We are focused on helping people and creating opportunities for all our residents to thrive.”
According to the association, The American Rescue Plan provided $65.1 billion in direct, funding to counties to help mitigate new and existing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the U.S. Treasury, the country's largest localities have budgeted 100% of the total available Recovery Funds from the first disbursement of funds. Smaller juristictions have obligated three-quarters of their first disbursement of ARPA funds, and as counties continue to recover from the fiscal effects of COVID-19, many are still confronting significant workforce shortages while demands on county services are increasing.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic, public sector employment has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. Senior Advisor to the President and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, who also attended the conference’s briefing, praised county leaders across the country for leveraging American Rescue Plan resources to save lives, strengthen communities and restore livelihoods.
“What you’re seeing from the American Rescue Plan, particularly with this funding for states, local governments and counties, is such an important lesson learned from what did not go as well as we would have liked after the Great Recession,” said Sperling. “If you want to see the innovation and how funds are being used to help people, talk to people at the county level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In