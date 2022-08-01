With around $1.65 million distributed—and another $3 million worth of projects yet to consider—Blaine County's COVID-19 recovery was significantly boosted by the the federal America Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to Blaine County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy. 

Pomeroy spoke at the annual National Association of Counties conference which was held in Adams County Colorado from July 21-24. She gave a brief on Blaine County’s progress through the difficulties of COVID-19 that was greatly assisted by the the federal programs. 

The conference featured county leaders from across the country and included representatives from Blaine County, Idaho, Adams County, Colorado, Cook County, Illinois, San Diego County, California and Boone County, Kentucky. Representatives from the counties announced new initiatives and plans to deploy resources provided from the America Rescue Plan Act to respond to their respective community’s needs.

