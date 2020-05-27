Blaine County saw its unemployment rate shoot up to 21.7 percent in April, according to the latest report on workforce trends from the Idaho Department of Labor—the highest rate of any county in the state.
Across all of Idaho, 11.5 percent of the workforce found themselves unemployed last month, as businesses shut their doors to quell the spread of COVID-19. In Blaine, the number of people without jobs increased nearly tenfold from April 2019 to April 2020, from 353 people to 3,017. Last year’s April unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.
“The county faces severe economic trauma from the COVID-19 crisis which hit the county early and harder than the state as a whole,” the Blaine report states.
Valley County, home to resort town McCall, had the second highest April 2020 unemployment rate at 20.4 percent.
As a tourist destination, Blaine County has a disproportionately large share of leisure and hospitality and construction jobs compared to other counties in the region. One in four nonfarm payroll jobs in the county are in the leisure and hospitality industry, according to the report, and another 14 percent are in construction. There were 1,816 people working in construction in the county in 2019, and 3,253 working in leisure and hospitality.
In nearby Twin Falls County, for comparison, 11 percent of jobs are in leisure and hospitality and 4 percent are in construction, the Department of Labor’s Twin Falls County report shows. Seven percent of jobs in Gooding County are in leisure and hospitality, and 5 percent are in construction. Statewide, leisure and hospitality and construction positions account for about 9 percent of all nonfarm jobs.
The restaurant, hotel and construction industries were hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with restaurants told to limit service to takeout and delivery, hotels ordered to shut except for certain “essential” purposes and construction halted by local ordinances in Blaine County for much of the month. Cities in Blaine County, which had one of the highest per-capita rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country in late March and early April, enacted their own restrictions on top of Idaho’s statewide stay-at-home order, prohibiting nonessential travel outside the county and asking all visitors coming into the county to self-quarantine for 14 days.
It’s unknown right now how many people have gone back to work in the weeks since the local ordinances expired in late April, allowing construction work to resume, and Idaho began the first phase of its staged reopening plan. Childcare centers, youth camps and churches were allowed to reopen May 1, and restaurants and gyms were permitted to open their doors to the public starting May 16. Bars will be allowed to open May 30, in the third stage of the reopening plan, if the state does not see a significant uptick in coronavirus cases.
