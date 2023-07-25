Very High fire danger
Windy conditions and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Tuesday to issue the first red flag warning of the season for southern Blaine County and much of eastern Idaho.

The warning—indicating imminent threat of wildfire—is in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in the southern half of Blaine County, bounded by US-26/US-93. Other affected areas include eastern Custer County, Butte County, Lemhi County and Lincoln County.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph and humidity levels could drop as low as 10% on Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

