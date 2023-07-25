Windy conditions and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Tuesday to issue the first red flag warning of the season for southern Blaine County and much of eastern Idaho.
The warning—indicating imminent threat of wildfire—is in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in the southern half of Blaine County, bounded by US-26/US-93. Other affected areas include eastern Custer County, Butte County, Lemhi County and Lincoln County.
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph and humidity levels could drop as low as 10% on Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
“Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers,” the Weather Service stated. “Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as well.”
Meanwhile, the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest and parts of the Sawtooth National Forest, remains in “very high” fire danger. The designation suggests that unattended fires are “very likely” to escape, according to the Forest Service.
“In very high fire danger, fires can start from most causes. The fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition,” the Forest Service stated. “Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls.”
