Blaine County announced it has launched a new emergency alert capability that will permit police, fire and other emergency officials to send integrated public alert warnings.
These alerts will include wireless emergency communications without requiring users to opt-in or subscribe to the service.
The integrated public alert warning system is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national system for local alerting that provides authenticated emergency information to the public through mobile phones using wireless emergency alerts. It also provides alerts to radio and television via the emergency alert system and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather radio.
When activated, all enabled cell phones within a specified geographical area will light up with sounds and text, like Amber alerts and National Weather Service notices. The new capabilities will work with Blaine County’s already existing emergency alert system, known as CodeRED.
“By integrating these additional capabilities within our CodeRED system, we’re able to become even more efficient at notifying residents of emergency events or imminent threats,” said Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin in a press release for the county. “This saves time and redirects valuable resources elsewhere to better protect our community in times of crisis better.”
Blaine County’s warning capability has been limited mostly to landlines and to cell phones registered with the county’s emergency alert system, according to Corwin.
The use of an integrated public alert warning system and wireless emergency alerts will allow emergency management officials to reach tourists, visitors, those who are unhoused and residents who may travel outside of their opt-in coverage area.
The alerts will “significantly enhance” the county’s ability to alert the public to emergency situations, the county said in a statement.
