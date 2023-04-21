Blaine County announced it has launched a new emergency alert capability that will permit police, fire and other emergency officials to send integrated public alert warnings.

These alerts will include wireless emergency communications without requiring users to opt-in or subscribe to the service.

The integrated public alert warning system is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national system for local alerting that provides authenticated emergency information to the public through mobile phones using wireless emergency alerts. It also provides alerts to radio and television via the emergency alert system and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather radio.

