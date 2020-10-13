Blaine County officials will hold a virtual town hall Thursday evening to provide updates on the local spread of COVID-19 and answer questions from the community.
Scheduled panelists include all three Blaine County commissioners—Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, Commissioner Dick Fosbury and Commissioner Angenie McCleary—along with South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer and Dr. Terry O’Connor, an emergency physician at St. Luke’s Wood River and medical director of the Blaine County Ambulance District.
Spanish translation will be provided by Ruby Garcia of St. Luke’s Center for Community Health.
Members of the public may submit questions in advance via email to town-hall@co.blaine.id.us. Questions can also be submitted during the event using a live chat feature.
The town hall will be held virtually through GoToWebinar. It begins at 6 p.m.
To register to attend the town hall, go to www.blainecounty.org and click on the Blaine County Resources button, then click the link that says: “Virtual town hall—register.” You will then receive an email invitation with instructions for connecting either online or by telephone.
You can also register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8066990779333563404.
