The Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday moved forward with a contract that would provide emergency ambulance services via helicopters by Sun Valley Heli Ski Guides.
The commissioners, acting as board of the Blaine County Ambulance District, and Sun Valley Heli Ski have set the terms for the latter to provide emergency airlift services across the county. The agreement begins in early 2022 and will remain in effect through Sept. 30. Under the arrangement, Sun Valley Heli Ski will provide medical transport via helicopter if requested by an incident commander or other representative of the Ambulance District.
“They are our best resource to assist with backcountry and avalanche rescue, providing expertise in the deep backcountry snow,” said Ketchum Fire Department Capt. Miles Canfield.
The deal extends a multi-year relationship between the Ambulance District and Sun Valley Heli. Canfield said the agreement is a cost-effective method of emergency transportation for the county, as training pilots and helicopter maintenance would be burdensome.
The rate depends on whether an emergency call disrupts Sun Valley Heli’s commercial operations. If not, the county will pay $4,400 per hour, plus $44 per guide. If so, the county will pay the same rate, plus compensate the company for lost revenue up to $24,600. ￼
