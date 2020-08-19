A smaller share of Blaine County has responded to the U.S. census so far this year than in 2010, according to the most recent response data available Tuesday.
With the completion deadline just over a month away, the Blaine County census committee is now putting on a “full-court press” to get as many people counted as possible, according to organizer Wendy Jaquet.
Forty-three percent of households in Blaine County responded to the census in 2010. The county’s response rate for the 2020 census was just under 39 percent as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Census Bureau website shows.
Bellevue had the highest response rate as of Tuesday, with 56 percent of households responding. Carey and Hailey followed with 53 percent and just under 50 percent, respectively.
Ketchum and Sun Valley lagged behind with response rates of 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively.
The deadline for completing the census has been moved to Sept. 30, one month earlier than had been previously announced. In the weeks between now and the end of September, the Blaine County committee plans to hold a number of events around the Wood River Valley to raise awareness of the census and provide information, spokeswoman Kathryn Goldman said. Details regarding those upcoming events are not yet available.
The committee estimates that for each person who completes the census, $1,473 will be provided in local funding, Jaquet said.
Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on Census Bureau information. Census data can affect funding for schools, roads, hospitals, bus routes and other community programs and infrastructure, the bureau stated.
