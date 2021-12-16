Blaine County is seeking a sustainability program fellow to work alongside Sustainability Program Manager Lynne Barker, the county announced on its website.
The position entails "drafting briefings, reports, and model ordinances or policies that reflect best practices to support the development of a regional Climate Action Plan," the county stated. The sustainability fellow would also track benchmarks for carbon emissions, energy and water usage, as well as create press releases and social media posts.
Blaine County's Sustainability Program was funded jointly by the county and the city of Ketchum to bring together the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey in the development of a valley-wide climate action plan.
Program Manager Lynne Barker has over 20 years of experience in green building and urban sustainability and previously served as the sustainability manager of Reno, Nevada, according to a county press release. In Reno, she led the city’s sustainability and climate program.
"The goals of the program are to reduce the community’s contribution to climate pollution, strengthen resilience against climate-related hazards, transition to clean energy and enhance livability and quality of life for all residents," Blaine County stated.
According to the job posting, "college-level coursework in planning, environmental science, sustainable business, public administration, engineering, architecture, planning or another related field" is required.
The first round of application reviews will take place on Dec. 20. To learn more, visit www.co.blaine.id.us.
