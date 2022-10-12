The Blaine County Board of Elections is looking for citizens interested in serving as poll workers for the upcoming election on Nov. 8.

“With several high-profile contested races on the ballot, we are anticipating a large turnout,” Blaine County Clerk and Chief Elections Officer Stephen McDougall Graham said. “I’m very proud to say that we have a highly engaged and informed electorate in Blaine County. People show up. I want to make sure that there is adequate staffing to ensure voters can get checked in and cast their ballot as quickly and efficiently as possible. No one likes waiting in long lines.”

According to the Blaine County Board of Elections, voter turnout in the county has been relatively high compared to national averages.

