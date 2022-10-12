The Blaine County Board of Elections is looking for citizens interested in serving as poll workers for the upcoming election on Nov. 8.
“With several high-profile contested races on the ballot, we are anticipating a large turnout,” Blaine County Clerk and Chief Elections Officer Stephen McDougall Graham said. “I’m very proud to say that we have a highly engaged and informed electorate in Blaine County. People show up. I want to make sure that there is adequate staffing to ensure voters can get checked in and cast their ballot as quickly and efficiently as possible. No one likes waiting in long lines.”
According to the Blaine County Board of Elections, voter turnout in the county has been relatively high compared to national averages.
In the past two even-year general elections, turnout has been 76.4% and 81%, respectively. With a local electorate that has swelled to 15,394 registered voters, a similar turnout will mean there could be as many as 12,400 votes cast on or by Nov. 8.
The elections office is searching for individuals who are available to work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on election day. There will also be two required paid training periods prior to the election. Blaine County poll workers are paid $145 to perform the various responsibilities of their particular position.
Starting in November, a poll worker can earn as much as $210 on election day if he or she also completes a series of online poll worker training courses (https://training.voteidaho.gov) produced by the office of the Idaho secretary of state before the election.
Mileage to and from the polling location is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Chief judges can earn as much as $240 per day, reflecting their increased responsibilities, which include greeting, demonstrating and troubleshooting the election process. The chief will also be responsible for assigning and swearing in election board members.
McDougall Graham explained: “My personal goal is for Blaine County to have the most informed and well-trained poll workers in the state. By incentivizing self-study through the use of the secretary’s excellent new training resource, our poll workers will be better trained than ever before.”
People interested in serving as a poll worker on Nov. 8 should contact the Blaine County Elections Office as soon as possible at (208) 788-5510 or election@co.blaine.id.us. ￼
