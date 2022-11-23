Stakeholders throughout Blaine County are hoping to use an online survey to gauge public support for a wide array of potential pedestrian and bicycle projects.
The “Blaine County Community Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan Update 2022” survey closes on Thursday, Dec. 1.
It asks participants to rate projects based on six factors: safety impacts, economic impacts, health impacts, connecting missing links, social equity and community desire.
“By updating the 2014 Plan, various governmental and non-governmental organizations will work together to create a seamless, interconnected, and integrated multi-modal transportation and recreation system for residents and visitors,” the survey states.
The following bike-ped improvements are proposed within city limits:
Ketchum
- Add a “bike lane facility” on Fourth Street in Ketchum.
- Construct a new bike path segment through the ball field complex in west Ketchum.
- Construct a separated, paved path from Saddle Road to Knob Hill.
- Add bike-ped infrastructure between Serenade Lane and Gem Street.
- Reconfigure the bike path crossing at the YMCA to reduce vehicle conflicts.
- Re-stripe the in-bound bike lane from Tenth Street to Warm Springs Village.
Sun Valley
- Add bike parking, water fountains and bike fix-it stations at various locations on the bike path.
- Connect Juniper Road to the bike path.
- Add a central island with landscaping, striped and signed crossings, and splitter islands to the Sun Valley Road and Saddle/Dollar Intersection.
- Install E-bike charging stations, bike parking, and bike fix stations to promote bicycle travel to Festival Meadow.
- Stripe and sign bike lanes on Fairway Road and widen the shoulder where needed.
- Stripe the crosswalk at the southern entrance to Elkhorn Road from state Highway 75 to improve pedestrian safety at Lane Ranch subdivision.
- Stripe the crosswalk at Weyyakin subdivision.
Hailey
- Create a shared-use path connection between the elementary school, visitor center and Wertheimer Park.
- Install bike lanes and sidewalks on Airport Way between Airport Drive and Main Street/Highway 75.
Bellevue
- Extend Toe of the Hill trail in south Hailey to Bellevue.
- Connect Wood River Trail east via Cedar Street and west to the Big Wood River via Cottonwood and Broadford Streets, as well as to Bell Mountain Care Facility via Spruce Street, with sidewalks and bike lanes.
- Construct a roundabout at the Gannett Road intersection.
- Continue the bicycle and pedestrian route through the Strahorn subdivision as it is developed to the east.
- Enhance the alley west of Main Street from Walnut to Elm to provide better traffic flow and access to businesses and provide a view of the Howard Preserve.
- Extend the BCRD bike bath to Clover Street.
- Separate the bike path from the road more clearly with vertical barriers and add better signage and striping. ￼
The section on looking at all the projects is worth a gander. It shows that SV and Hailey made good progress on the 2014 bike plan, but that Ketchum has made almost no progress. Why is that?
Looks like the IME reporter wrote this article without taking the survey---classic.
The survey is incredibly confusing. It looks like no one who designed it tried to take it. The parts for Ketchum and Bellevue have many redundancies. They need to fix it ASAP.
