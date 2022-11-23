Nearly 100 km of Nordic ski trails open thanks to early winter storms

Skiers followed the snow north of Ketchum on Thursday, Nov. 10.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Stakeholders throughout Blaine County are hoping to use an online survey to gauge public support for a wide array of potential pedestrian and bicycle projects.

The “Blaine County Community Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan Update 2022” survey closes on Thursday, Dec. 1.

It asks participants to rate projects based on six factors: safety impacts, economic impacts, health impacts, connecting missing links, social equity and community desire.

 

