Residents of Carey will soon be getting high-speed internet access thanks to a $1,508,626 grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Idaho Broadband Fund, which administers the federal CARES Act Broadband Grant program.
The grant, which was awarded through Blaine County, provides financial assistance to fund broadband projects that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by improving access to public health and safety through increased telehealth, telework and remote learning capacity.
“If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that people can work by remote,” said Carey Mayor Randy Patterson. “If we have high speed internet, we can attract people who make pretty decent money to live here in Carey and have all the hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities the area provides.”
In 2020, Blaine County received $657,359 from the same program to build the infrastructure that now provides high-speed fiber to Carey’s City Hall and Fire Department.
That funding paid for trenching and burial of wiring to the city of 685.
“We also got Wi-Fi at the fairgrounds and city park,” Patterson said. “That grant put the infrastructure in town. This grant will put fiber cable to the door, which will give everyone in the city limits high speed internet, which will help a lot.”
High-speed fiber internet access will be made available for approximately 250 households in Carey, with speeds up to 1 gigabyte per second.
Patterson said the city has already seen growth pressure, which could increase with the new infrastructure.
“We already have no homes left for rent and very few for sale,” Patterson said. “We have a new 38-lot subdivision underway and rumors that others may be coming too.”
The county worked with Sun Valley Economic Development and Carey-Picabo Chamber of Commerce President Mike Higgs to secure the funding. This week, Blaine County Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury, who represents the south county, applauded the effort.
“Blaine County is very pleased to help facilitate this latest grant, and work with Mike Higgs and the Sun Valley Economic Development Board to provide much improved communication services to the residents in the City of Carey,” Fosbury said.
“We could not be more thrilled to receive this CARES Broadband grant,” said Higgs. “High-speed internet is now considered ‘essential infrastructure’ for communities, so this provides yet another significant value-add for our town.”
Installation of the new broadband line is scheduled to be complete by December 31, 2021.
Carey deserves a new Mayor and City Council, the entire system is corrupt Father in law, son in law, employee, the town looks like trash, no grocery store, any and all things passed that benefit jon hoopes and Randy Patterson, the Farmers and Rancher that live outside the city limits support the business’s in town, they should have a say in the towns business, vote Randy, Jon, and Kirsten out
