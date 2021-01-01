Much of the Blaine County commissioners’ focus this year was diverted unexpectedly to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, as the local infection rate exploded to one of the highest in the world in late March and early April.
But in between stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, efforts to expand testing and other virus-related measures, county business went on as usual—albeit over video chat.
Here’s some of what the county commission did in 2020, and what to look for in 2021.
Greenberg re-elected
Commissioner Jacob Greenberg was re-elected to his seat in the November general election, defeating challenger Kiki Tidwell. Greenberg, a Democrat, won his seat over Tidwell, an independent, with 72% of the vote.
The sitting chairman of the commission, Greenberg has served as a county commissioner since 2008. He is a financial analyst and was formerly a small-business owner. He lives in Hailey.
Tidwell is an investor in clean-tech startup companies and various other ventures, including real estate.
Tidwell lawsuit awaits decision
Though Tidwell was not elected to the commission, her name has continued to appear on county meeting agendas in a different capacity: In 2018, she filed a lawsuit against Blaine County that accused the county of illegally issuing a building permit allowing ARCH Community Housing Trust to build a duplex at 3702 Buttercup Road, north of Hailey.
A court trial to determine the outcome of the suit wrapped up in early December, but no decision has been made yet by a judge.
The trial, which took place virtually over Zoom, began in November and went on for two days, according to court records. It was halted because a witness was unable to participate last month, but resumed for a day on Dec. 9 so the witness could give testimony, according to Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves, who is representing the county in the suit.
The case is subject to further briefing, which will conclude by the end of January, Graves said. After that, the judge will make a decision.
Lee’s Gulch validated
In a long-awaited decision, the Blaine County commissioners determined this year that a road west of Bellevue is a public right of way and chose to validate the road as a county road and public highway.
But the years-long battle over the dirt road running through the bottom of Lee’s Gulch isn’t over yet: After the commissioners validated the road in September, property owners Richard and Kathleen Gouley and Wendy Chase filed a petition for judicial review the following month, asking the 5th District Court in Hailey to overturn the commission’s decision.
Until a determination is made by the court, the county is not permitted to physically change, expand or widen the road—but the property owners must continue to allow public access.
Transmission line discussion continues
A protracted discussion on how and whether the county should bury an Idaho Power redundant transmission line along state Highway 75 continued in 2020, with no final decisions—but some tentative ones—reached.
In late November, after extensive talks with Idaho Power and a survey of Blaine County residents, the commissioners informally agreed that burying only the power distribution lines, which also populate the tall poles along the highway, was likely the best and most achievable path forward. Undergrounding the distribution lines would cost about $5.7 million, according to county estimates, while burying the entire redundant transmission line would carry a price tag in the neighborhood of $38 million.
One potential funding source that the commissioners discussed previously is a 3% surcharge on all Idaho Power electric bills in the county—$3.57 onto each monthly residential bill and $8.43 onto each commercial bill—over the next 20 years to partly cover the cost of the undergrounding. That would amount to a total of about $9 million: enough to bury only the distribution lines, but not enough to underground the entire thing.
The commissioners did not make any final decisions in their most recent discussion on the matter in late November, but agreed to develop a path forward while continuing to work with Idaho Power.
