Blaine County got a clean bill of financial health on Feb. 15, when an independent auditor presented its findings for fiscal year 2021 to the Blaine County Commission.
Each year, pursuant to Idaho code, an independent auditor is tasked with determining whether the county’s financial statements are fairly presented and free of errors.
The county received a “clean” audit from the firm Condie Stoker & Brown.
The 2021 fiscal year ran from October 2020 through September 2021.
“The Blaine County Board of Commissioners is pleased once again that the professional level of our staff has produced a clean audit for our community, and we thank everyone for their quality of work,” commission Chairman Dick Fosbury said.
Audits not only serve as an important third-party review of the accounting practices of the county, they also provide a way for the County Commission to compare the financial position of the county to previous years.
Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, who serves as the chief budget officer for the county, said he is satisfied with the county’s financial position.
“I am very pleased to report the financial health of Blaine County remains strong, despite another year of challenges brought by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” he said.
Graham, who took the position in the last month of fiscal year 2021, said he could not take credit for the clean audit. He thanked his predecessor, former County Clerk JoLynn Drage, his chief deputy, Leslie Londos, and his staff.
“This year’s clean audit is a direct reflection of their hard work, integrity, and diligence in service to our community,” he said. ￼
