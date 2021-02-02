Blaine County has received a clean audit for fiscal 2020, an auditor told the county commissioners in a presentation Tuesday.
The county’s financials were given the stamp of approval by auditor Curtis Stoker, a certified public accountant based in Rupert.
“You can’t get any better than that,” Stoker said.
The county’s net position moved from roughly $44 million to about $41 million from the start of the fiscal year to its end, Stoker said, though that decrease includes $2.5 million worth of depreciation in county assets.
The commissioners voted to approve the audit following the presentation.
