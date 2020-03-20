After two decades of serving as Blaine County’s prosecuting attorney, Jim J. Thomas won’t seek re-election this year, he announced this week.
Instead, he’ll be supporting Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback in his bid for the office, Thomas said in a statement. Fredback has served as the county’s criminal felony deputy for 13 years.
Thomas has worked in the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 25 years, the past 20 as elected prosecutor. He came to Blaine County from the Public Defender’s Office in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.
He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law. After earning his degree in 1990, Thomas worked as an appellate public defender for the Oklahoma Indigent Capital Defense System, representing inmates on Oklahoma’s death row. He also worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Canyon County.
After his term ends in January 2021, Thomas plans to provide assistance in law enforcement and prosecutorial trainings and will be available for conflict prosecution cases, he said in his statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In