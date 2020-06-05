As protests unfolded Tuesday night in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, law enforcement officers joined fellow community members in taking a knee to honor the lives of black Americans killed at the hands of police officers across the country.
Each of those agencies—the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, which has a Ketchum division, the Hailey Police Department and the Bellevue Marshal’s Office—all wrote statements of support on their agency’s Facebook pages, beginning with the Hailey Police Department on May 31.
“Today, there is no need for a ‘Sunday Shoutout’ complimenting a person or group,” Hailey Police Chief Steve England wrote in the statement. “Today, there is a need for a reassuring message from your Police Department. Today, and as long as I am fortunate enough to lead this fine Department, we will strive to always be there for you, to protect you, to protect our City, and yes, also protect those that are in our custody—believe it or not, those persons are sometimes the ones that need it the most.”
In an interview with the Mountain Express on Monday, England called the Minneapolis officers’ actions “an insult to the profession.”
“This appears to be so egregious and malicious,” England said. “I personally, in 22 years of law enforcement, can’t defend that.”
England said arrest procedures in his department are dictated by the type of arrest being made, using “whatever force is necessary and responsible to effect the arrest and safely get somebody detained.” The primary focus when making an arrest, he said, is the safety of the officers and of the person detained.
“We want the officers to be safe and to be able to go home to their families, and we want the person we’re detaining to be able to get to safety, whether that be a mental-health facility or to see a psychiatrist or get them to the public safety detention facility,” he said.
The biggest tool the department has is verbal skills, England said, and bringing a resolution to a situation peacefully is always the first tactic used. In addition, the department has set policy to guard against racial profiling. Even so, England said, the department has had times when an officer has used too much force or could have used different tactics. Those acts are responded to with a talk and by departmental action when necessary. He said mentorship is important to prevent escalation, and as long as everybody goes home safe, “that’s our main goal.”
On Monday, England did not have the number of formal complaints filed against officers in the department. Generally, complaints come in an informal phone call, England said. When those instances occur, he looks up the incident through the officer’s body camera and patrol vehicle camera to see if there are discrepancies in the officer’s report and whether action needs to be taken, he told the Express. He said all Hailey Police Department officers besides himself wear body cameras and nearly all patrol vehicles have cameras.
In patrol vehicles, when emergency lights are activated, the dash and body cameras activate as well. Body cameras are activated manually when an officer is responding to a domestic abuse call or other incident away from the car.
In the Hailey department’s Facebook post, England said he would do everything in his power to “make sure your Police Department has a qualified, confident, and compassionate staff, and they will have the fortitude to take a stand and do what’s right when something is going wrong.”
By press time Thursday, neither Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins nor Bellevue Marshal Ross Scaggs were available for interviews.
Both, though, addressed the community over social media this week.
“We are saddened by the horrible an [sic] inexcusable acts committed by the Minneapolis Police officers,” Harkins said in a Facebook post published prior to the protests on Tuesday. “Having spent over 30 years in law enforcement working to make a difference and gaining the public’s trust, I am offended that these officers so callously disregarded the oath of their office by taking the life of George Floyd.”
Harkins called the Minneapolis police actions “indefensible,” and reminded residents that “a few bad officers do not represent law enforcement as a whole, millions of us do it for the right reasons and truly care about the people we serve and protect.”
Following the protest Tuesday, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office thanked participants for a peaceful event.
“We are on your side of this issue and we respect each and every one of our citizens,” the Facebook post reads. “We strive to serve our city with the utmost respect and treat each and every person the way we want to be treated.”
Both Scaggs and England took a knee alongside other protesters Tuesday night.
