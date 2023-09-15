The Blaine County commissioners unanimously voted to amend the county’s outdoor lighting regulations, instituting an 11 p.m. curfew for all holiday lighting in all zoning districts.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, Blaine County Code Compliance/Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt said her recommendation was in part based on complaints by constituents over a number of winter seasons related to what residents deemed as excessively bright holiday lights. Hilt displayed a photograph for an example, describing “the glare from these lights literally went up the majority of the mountainside.”
“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing amongst a lot of holiday cheer is just an excessive amount of holiday lighting on large conifer trees.”
Hilt said that even if the bulb brightness and color comply with current county regulations, “We don’t have a limitation on the actual number of conifer trees that people can illuminate on these properties.”
In the example she showed, Hilt said there were likely about “10 or 12 60-foot conifers that are completely lit up.” The holiday lighting was so bright, she said, some of the complaining neighbors had to purchase new window coverings.
She also noted the higher reflectivity impact from high snow years.
When Hilt spoke to the property owners about the lighting that was kept on all night, she said “They had said that they keep them on for safety.” Given that “nighttime predators are not really deterred from excessive lighting . . . I think that’s an opportunity for education,” Hilt said.
Hilt noted Sun Valley has an 11 p.m. curfew for all private holiday lighting outside the Commercial Center Zoning District, and 10:30 p.m. in Ketchum outside of the Community Core Zoning District. Inside of those districts, private lights must be turned off at the close of business hours.
While the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, which includes Sun Valley and part of Ketchum, does not extend further to the south, Commissioner Angenie McCleary noted the value of the unique designation for quality of life in the entire region.
The county’s code already stipulates holiday lighting not be greater than 15 lumens with a color temperature that does not exceed 3,000 Kelvin. The commissioners discussed purchasing a light meter to assist with enforcement.
Current code also prohibits “any lighting that is flashing, blinking, rotating, chasing, or rapidly changing in color or intensity is prohibited,” as well as, “Searchlights, beacons, laser source, neon lighting, and other high-intensity light fixtures.”
“Our clear skies mean not only high air quality, but also an incredible night sky,” states a staff recommendation to the board. “Viewing the Milky Way is a common occurrence throughout the year—a sight not to be taken for granted. For over two decades, a local astronomy enthusiast has worked tirelessly with the County and its cities to protect our night skies. Careful regulation of exterior lighting by the County through its Outdoor Lighting ordinance and similar regulation by its cities have protected the visibility of our clear night sky, which is a valued local asset.” ￼
(2) comments
Careful now, those lights are very helpful for delivery drivers who routinely work until midnight in December.
This is a big step in the right direction. The night sky inspires us to recognize our position in the big picture of existence. It has become rare to be able to see the vast number and intensity of stars in our observable universe. Light and other types of pollution prevent most people from having the opportunity to experience this wonder. Kudos to the Commissioners for recognizing this and taking steps to protect the dark, night sky.
