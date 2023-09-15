The Blaine County commissioners unanimously voted to amend the county’s outdoor lighting regulations, instituting an 11 p.m. curfew for all holiday lighting in all zoning districts.

At the Sept. 5 meeting, Blaine County Code Compliance/Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt said her recommendation was in part based on complaints by constituents over a number of winter seasons related to what residents deemed as excessively bright holiday lights. Hilt displayed a photograph for an example, describing “the glare from these lights literally went up the majority of the mountainside.”

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing amongst a lot of holiday cheer is just an excessive amount of holiday lighting on large conifer trees.”

