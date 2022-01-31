Blaine County is taking applications to facilitate the distribution of the nearly $4.5 million in federal funding it expects to receive for COVID-19 response and recovery through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
So far, Blaine County has dispersed around $250,000 of that money to local community service organizations, public-health and vaccination-encouragement initiatives, COVID-19 mitigation strategies and PPE supplies for county staff and offices, Blaine County Administrative Service Manager Stephanie Carlson said in a statement. The county commissioners have also allocated federal money to restore public safety staffing to pre-pandemic levels and to assist in relocation assistance for newly hired Blaine County Sheriff's Office deputies struggling to find adequate local housing.
With more money expected from 2021 and 2022, the commissioners opted to create an application process for members of the public to submit eligible proposals for funding consideration.
Applicants must complete an ARPA funding request form, available on the County’s website, with a detailed project description, draft budget and any other supporting documents. Applicants are also expected to carefully review eligibility and compliance guidelines before submitting requests, as county staff are unable to assist applicants with proposal development or provide additional information.
Any submitted requests will be reviewed by County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham and County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements as outlined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“I am excited to plan an important role in ensuring the federal funds are deployed to meet the needs of our community," McDougall Graham said. "I look forward to working with the commissioners to ensure an efficient and transparent process to distribute these funds."
Signed into law last March, ARPA set up Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, promising $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments to support families and businesses struggling with the health or economic impact of the pandemic, maintain public services, and "build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity," Carlson said.
The federal stimulus must be spent by 2026.
“Blaine County commissioners, with the support of County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy and the County Clerk will be expeditious and thoughtful in investing these funds for a healthy and recovering community,” Board Chairman Dick Fosbury said.
It would seem that the biggest impact from COVID has been an exacerbation of the workforce housing shortage--with all the coastal people realizing that they can live well here on a coastal salary and WFH. Huge community impact.
