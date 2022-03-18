Blaine County leaders set sights on renewable-energy microgrid

Blaine County commissioners agreed this week to send in a $287,000 federal grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for preliminary scoping and design work on what could become the valley’s first fully independent microgrid—a project they said would bring the county much closer to its clean-energy goals.
If built, the Wood River Valley Climate Mitigation and Energy Reliability Microgrid would supply electricity from solar, wind and other renewable energy sources to facilities deemed “critical,” shielding them from sustained power outages—at least temporarily—without relying on diesel-powered generators.
Facilities that the county has identified as “critical” include St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, the Blaine County jail and emergency-operations facility, Mountain Rides’ two depots in Ketchum and Bellevue, and the Ketchum-Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue wastewater treatment plants.
A microgrid draws heavily on renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaics or wind turbines, to produce its own electricity. It can be thought of as a web of local consumers, clean-energy generators and large, lithium-ion battery storage banks, all of which can either connect to the broader utility grid—feeding excess energy back into the system—or disconnect and become its own separate, autonomous entity.
According to Lynne Barker, Blaine County’s sustainability manager, a microgrid in the Wood River Valley would provide an extra layer of security during winter storms, wildfires, earthquakes or other disturbances to the county’s two electricity transmission lines that feed in from the Magic Valley.
“This grant proposal is in response to interest in the community from really the past couple decades to address one of our most significant vulnerabilities identified. That is power outages,” Barker said in a presentation Tuesday.
Barker said the county’s $287,000 scoping study would take about a year and a half to complete and would involve researchers from across the state.
“This is step one of two phases of trying to get some federal support for a microgrid,” she said.
The precursory study would be done in three parts. First, the University of Idaho’s Integrated Design Lab would partner with Idaho Power Co. to figure out how each “critical” facility could reduce its electrical load and impact on a microgrid. Then, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory would look at possible locations in Blaine County for solar farms, wind turbines and geothermal heat pumps to create conceptual design plans for a microgrid. Finally, the Idaho National Laboratory would run simulations on the conceptual models, “testing the way energy moves from the microgrid to the transmission lines,” Barker said.
Using the completed feasibility study as leverage, the county would then apply for a multimillion-dollar construction grant from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. Assuming that both the scoping and construction grant applications move forward, Barker said, it would take at least until the end of 2025 to secure funding for a microgrid.
The good news is that the cost of solar-powered microgrids has decreased “significantly” since 2015 and that trend will likely continue, according to a county report. Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated the cost for a 100-megawatt solar microgrid with 60 megawatts of storage—a system that the county could consider—at approximately $171 million. According to Idaho Power, a similar microgrid setup in 2015 cost upwards of $920 million.
County Commissioner Dick Fosbury noted on Tuesday that discussions about building a microgrid in Blaine County started to pick up about five years ago, coinciding with Idaho Power’s proposal to build a 138 kilovolt transmission line through the valley. (That plan, approved by the Blaine County Commission in February 2021, is still pending final approval by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, according to Idaho Power. It would add a second above-ground transmission line along state Highway 75 from Hailey up to a point near St. Luke’s Wood River, where it would continue north underground, and pass on some of the line-burial cost to all Blaine County ratepayers.)
“It’s motivating for me to see that participation has been countywide—our cities, our medical system,” Fosbury said Tuesday. “It’s really, really impressive. Where we generate electricity locally, that will be a further discussion. But I’m really excited about how we’re approaching this.”
County: Timing ‘right’ for project
FEMA has funded at least two major microgrids in the U.S.: the $6.3 million Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe microgrid in Northern California and the $29.6 million microgrid in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Smaller-scale microgrids have also sprouted up across the nation, from San Diego to New York City.
A host of other cities are considering the technology, too. Among them is Aspen, Colo., which is eyeing a microgrid that would link its airport with nearby public-transit hubs and potentially connect to the new 35-acre Pitkin Solar Farm.
“Both the federal government and the state of Idaho are very interested in investing in microgrid projects,” Barker said. “The timing is right.”
Barker noted that because FEMA projects require 25% in local match contributions, Blaine County is seeking about $73,000 total from potential funding partners—including valley cities, Mountain Rides and St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—for the scoping study. Every partner has been asked to pitch in $5,000, she said.
During a City Council meeting Monday, Hailey leaders signed off on a cash contribution of $5,000 and a dedication of $6,680 worth of city staff hours. St. Luke’s Wood River also committed $5,000 this week.
On Wednesday, officials on the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority board were more hesitant to throw their hats into the ring, contending that the microgrid project was partly driven by “power outage arguments” from Idaho Power, which they said the company used to support its redundant transmission line.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, a Mountain Rides board member, said a microgrid was far outside of the agency’s purview.
“Mountain Rides is not in the business of generating electricity. It’s not in the business of generating energy,” he said. “This is outside of the scope of what Mountain Rides needs to be focused on and delivering.”
Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks, a fellow board member, agreed.
“I think its scope-creep, too. It’s out of our wheelhouse,” he said.
Board member Tom Blanchard also concurred.
“I don’t like to turn anything down, but I’ve seen a lot of organizations get off track by loose money. I think we’re way premature,” he said. “This was something like $900-million-plus that now has conveniently gone down to something like $171 million, and it’s still probably more than our community can immediately invest in. I’m not excited by what’s in front of us.”
Hailey Councilman Juan Martinez, a former Mountain Rides board member who expressed support for the project on Monday, said in a public comment session that he was “a little disappointed” in Mountain Rides’ unwillingness to participate.
“Hailey was excited to be a part of the microgrid application,” he said.
Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus noted that as more federal funds become available, the agency could look into creating its own solar-powered microgrid to charge its electric buses.
“I think we’d still like to become as energy independent as an organization as we can be,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In