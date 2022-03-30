Blaine County commissioners voted unanimously on March 14 to commit nearly $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the ARCH Community Housing Trust, $350,000 to Blaine County Emergency Communications and about $120,000 to other county departments.
ARCH will receive $990,000—more than one-fifth of the county’s total $4.47 million share of ARPA funding.
The grant will help the housing nonprofit organization finance the construction of six rental homes in Hailey’s Sunbeam development, two rental units in Bellevue and three homes on county-owned lots in Carey, Gannett and Picabo, according to ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith.
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed one year ago by President Joe Biden to provide increased support to essential workers, expand access to clean water and broadband internet, and recover household, small-business and nonprofit revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal stimulus funds must be spent by 2026.
According to Griffith, the Sunbeam lots have already been purchased by ARCH through private donations. Griffith expects the two Bellevue parcels to be donated to ARCH by the city of Bellevue at its next City Council meeting on April 11.
The Sunbeam homes and Bellevue units would be rented to qualifying households at no more than 30% of the renters’ adjusted gross income, Griffith's application to the county states. The homes in Carey, Gannett and Picabo would be deed-restricted for households earning 80% or less of the county’s area median income—about $45,350 or less annually.
Altogether, ARCH’s 11-unit series of construction projects carries a price tag of about $4.45 million. The organization has made a dent in that figure by raising about $1 million in private donations so far, Griffith told the Express.
Griffith noted that ARCH also received a $960,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this past December to build the three single-family homes in Carey, Gannett and Picabo. Those residences will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages, with maximum purchase prices set at $259,000.
"This is a big ask, but it puts funding to work quickly," Commissioner Dick Fosbury said prior to his vote. "We need all kinds of housing."
The county-owned lots will first be transferred to the Blaine County Housing Authority, then from the Housing Authority to ARCH.
"This is [made possible] by the provision in the state code which enables municipalities to transfer land for public purposes," Griffith said.
She said the 11 affordable-housing projects are eligible for ARPA funding because they will support populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
"The ARPA funding for housing is unique and very powerful," Griffith wrote in an email. "It gives funding power directly to local jurisdictions [and] allows local jurisdictions the authority to designate populations negatively impacted by COVID."
Fire district asks county to back Greenhorn Gulch project
Commissioners also nearly approved a $400,000 ARPA funding request from the North Blaine County Fire District for its planned $1.8 million Greenhorn Gulch Fire Station expansion, but ultimately agreed that the district needed to go into more detail in its application on how the funding would be used and why the project was ARPA-eligible.
"My biggest concern is if these funds are not determined to be [ARPA] eligible, we're held responsible," Fosbury said.
The commissioners will reexamine the fire district's funding request later this spring.
The North Blaine County Fire District—previously known as the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District—is planning to add eight units of modular housing for first responders at the Greenhorn Fire Station, which currently houses six volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
The district is administered by the city of Sun Valley, serving Blaine County’s unincorporated areas from Ohio Gulch north to the county line. The hope is that the Greenhorn station expansion would be complete by early 2024.
North Blaine County Fire District Commissioner Sarah Michael said the project’s remaining $1 million-plus balance would be paid for using a mix of district reserve funds and private donations through an account set up with the Spur Foundation.
“I have no question that we will be able to raise the money. The project fits our community’s needs. We're ready to go,” she told the commission.
According to Sun Valley City Administrator Walt Femling, the requested $400,000 county grant would cover preliminary excavation work and sewer and water-line installation for the housing project.
Femling noted that the city of Sun Valley "is very on board with" committing its entire $320,000 ARPA funding allotment toward the project.
“The city of Sun Valley is 100% committed to this. The enthusiasm among our staff and certainly our council is palpable,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said. “These are not only [North Blaine County Fire District] firefighters. They are people involved in other [EMS] agencies.”
Last September, the North Blaine County Fire District got a head start on the project by securing a 99-year lease with the Idaho Transportation Department to acquire 2.5 acres of land adjacent to the Greenhorn station. Under that agreement, the ITD will lease the land to the district for $1 per year.
“We're very fortunate that we started the planning process early and were able to secure that land,” Sun Valley Fire Department Chief Taan Robrahn said. “It was one of those priorities that we had identified in our strategic process, the need to help our first responders stay in the communities in which they serve.”
Robrahn added that “some other fire departments” in the valley have had to house employees at hotels for months at a time.
“As we see rentals become more expensive, pushing our first responders further and further away … they finally come to a point where they're like, ‘We better move on,’” he said.
Commissioners Angenie McCleary and Muffy Davis both said they would like to see the Greenhorn units available to any first responders, including Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and search-and-rescue personnel.
“We will flesh out those details later,” Davis said.
Commissioners will need to pass an accompanying resolution declaring first responders a “disproportionally pandemic-impacted population” in need of housing assistance prior to approving the fire district grant, according to County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy.
County looks to improve 911 response
Also on March 14, county commissioners approved a request from the county’s Emergency Communications Center for a new $350,000 Motorola dispatch control system to replace its current radio-console system purchased in 2008.
“The current system is at its end of life and does not have the ability for further updates,” Emergency Communications Director Robin Stellers said in a presentation.
The upgrade would allow county dispatchers to take calls, create incident reports and dispatch first responders all from one workstation, improving response times.
“Honestly, if we didn’t do this using ARPA funds, we would be needing to fund this using general funds,” McCleary said.
County commissioners also approved the following four ARPA grants on March 14:
- Blaine County Facilities Department: $50,000 for new ADA-accessible restrooms at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
- Blaine County Charitable Fund: $49,000 for rental and utility assistance, counseling services for securing permanent housing and emergency temporary housing.
- Blaine County Clerk’s Office: $20,000 for a new public-facing dashboard, “ClearGov,” to display spending trends and property-tax distributions.
- Sun Valley Culinary Institute: $2,090 for improving indoor ventilation with a new air ionizer system.
