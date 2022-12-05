Ketchum Aerial

NeuroMediation group said that Blaine County is estimated to have 30 eviction court filings in 2022. 

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County and the city of Ketchum are moving forward with a tenant-landlord mediation program that aims to prevent evictions before they are filed in court.

The two governments are splitting a $50,000 contract with NeuroMediation Group, a company with expertise in conflict resolution, to develop, market and administer the project.

Since the program was approved by the Ketchum City Council in September—before its public launch in late November—NeuroMediation Group has administered five mediations, officials said. 

mshultz@mtexpress.com