Blaine County and the city of Ketchum are moving forward with a tenant-landlord mediation program that aims to prevent evictions before they are filed in court.
The two governments are splitting a $50,000 contract with NeuroMediation Group, a company with expertise in conflict resolution, to develop, market and administer the project.
Since the program was approved by the Ketchum City Council in September—before its public launch in late November—NeuroMediation Group has administered five mediations, officials said.
Now that NeuroMediation has officially launched the program, it could save scores of tenants from losing their homes, said Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly.
“NeuroMediation Group possesses the necessary knowledge, skills and experience to execute a much-needed housing mediation program quickly and efficiently,” Connelly said. “We are experiencing extremely limited alternative housing options, and formal mediation could help stabilize or assist over 90 households and landlords in Blaine County in the first year.”
NeuroMediation group said that Blaine County is estimated to have 30 eviction court filings in 2022. In Blaine County, evictions are approved by the court 63% of the time, the company stated.
Between 2019 and 2020, Blaine County’s population grew by 5%, compared to the historic 1% annual increase, which increased housing demand and pushed up home prices to rates unaffordable to many community members.
Through the Housing Mediation Project, the NeuroMediation Group will provide free mediation services in Blaine County to landlords and tenants, and mediation training to mediators, caseworkers and stakeholders, as appropriate. The mediation services can result in an approved payment plan—or the resolution of other issues—that allow the tenant to remain in their residence.
The consultant serves as a neutral party, directly advocating for neither the landlord or the tenant, said NeuroMediation Group founder Carol Barkes.
“Mediating these cases before an eviction filing benefits both landlords and tenants," Barkes said. "It removes the risk associated with the ambiguity of court and saves the time and costs of going to court, and parties are more likely to comply with terms they help create.”
According to the group, if a payment arrangement is made in mediation, it is paid 93% of the time. If a judge orders a cash award, the likelihood of the payment being made drops to 37%.
Canyon County and Ada County, Idaho's two largest, have court eviction mediation programs. The Idaho Supreme Court aims to roll out such programs statewide, but there is no clear timeline for establishing the program in Blaine County, which is part of the 5th District Court.
Boulder, Colorado, Clark County, Nevada, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are among jurisdictions nationwide that have eviction mediation programs in place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In