The Blaine County Housing Authority will be holding its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Ketchum City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed live via Zoom.
Central to this month’s agenda is a deliberation on potential action by the organization to expand its role in transitional housing in conjunction with initiatives by Blaine County and the city of Ketchum.
The board is also slated to review an impact report assessing the expansion of the Lift Tower Lodge. Recently Ketchum and the Housing Authority invested more than $50,000 to renovate the 14-room 1950s-era one-time motel along state Highway 75. Over the summer, all rooms were full for the first time since 2016, according to the Housing Authority.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In