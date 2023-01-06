The Blaine County Housing Authority has elected a familiar face in the community as its new chair.

Longtime Ketchum business owner and affordable housing advocate Keith Perry was unanimously elected chair of the Housing Authority’s board for 2023.

“Keith Perry brings a commitment to housing and a fresh perspective to the Board” said Sabina Gilbert, the BCHA’s outgoing vice chair. “His extensive community relationships, business acumen, and his knowledge of workforce housing challenges in Blaine County will serve the BCHA and the community well.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

