Blaine County Housing Authority Executive Director Nathan Harvill has resigned from his position, effective April 30, the BCHA announced this week.
"After careful consideration and personal reflection," the longtime housing advocate plans to return home to Missouri, Harvill said in a resignation letter.
He has been executive director of the BCHA since August 2017.
“Mr. Harvill, whose passion for the cause of affordable housing has been evident throughout his tenure with the BCHA, has worked hard to continue the mission of the Authority," Board Chair Nate Hart said in a statement. "While Nathan has been present for much of our housing crisis, the roots of our current problems go back long before his tenure as executive director and will continue long beyond until the community leverages our current momentum and works together to find creative and common solutions. We wish him luck in his next endeavor.”
The BCHA Board includes Hart, representing Hailey; Vice-Chair Liz Keegan, representing Ketchum; Treasurer Mason Frederickson, representing Blaine County; Sabina Gilbert, representing Blaine County; Tara Bell, representing Bellevue; and Sarah Michael, representing Sun Valley.
“I know that I will continue to advocate for housing opportunities for everyone, regardless of where I live," Harvill said in an email. "While the housing crisis in the Wood River Valley is intense, there are housing crises to be addressed all across this country, and I plan to find the best area and opportunity to serve a community of family and friends in Missouri."
Nathan is a super guy. The real issue is that BCHA isn’t empowered to to anything about the housing crisis. It has little finding and hasn’t done any research on housing in a decade. It’s doesn’t build or manage housing. It just runs the wait list for some deed restricted units, mostly on Ketchum. It doesn’t even have the resources to enforce those deeds. I think any Exec Dir of BCHA might be a bit frustrated. And maybe bored.
