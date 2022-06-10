The Heritage Court, an initiative of the Blaine County Historical Museum that honors women who have made significant historical contributions to the Wood River Valley, have named their 2022 inductees.
Each year for the past 18 years, the Heritage Court has honored local women who have contributed to the history and heritage of Blaine County. This year, Mary Ann Flaherty of Ketchum, Betty Grant of Hailey and Larraine Davis of Carey have received the honor.
Portraits of the women and articles about their life stories will be made a permanent part of the museum’s website, where an archive of Heritage Courts since 2004 can be viewed at any time.
Mary Ann Flaherty was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and came to Sun Valley in 1949 with a friend from her high school. Flaherty found employment with the Union Pacific Railroad Company, waitressing at the Sun Valley Lodge and the Ram restaurant. In 1950, Mary Ann met John “Jack” Flaherty who at the time was the baker and pastry chef for the resort. The couple wed in 1951 and decided to make Sun Valley their permanent home.
Mary Ann is an accomplished seamstress and would often make outfits and quilts for her children. Her skills were noticed by dress maker Sonja Tarnay, who asked Mary Ann to sew skirts to sell at Pete Lane’s in Sun Valley.
In 1958, Jack and Mary Ann bought property in Warm Springs, which Mary Ann considered to be “out in the toolies” and built the house that she would live in for 60 years. After raising four children, Mary Ann continued to do charitable work around Ketchum, which included volunteering at the hospital. She continues to live in Ketchum.
Betty Grant of Hailey is a familiar face to many at the Friedman Memorial Airport. Betty was born in rural Minnesota, and in 1953, she took the Northern Pacific Railroad to Montana, where she would work in a hospital using her LPN degree until the opportunity arose to head west to work for the Sun Valley Company.
Betty continued her professional career for Northwest Airlines but continued to travel to Sun Valley for skiing and eventually met her future husband, Bill Grant. The two were a matched pair, Betty said. They raised six daughters and were both active in the community’s social and business scene. Betty currently lives in Hailey and is involved with many community groups.
Larraine Davis of Carey, born Juanita Larraine Bell, was born in Hailey. Her mother was Basque, immigrating from Spain as a young child. Larraine’s father worked in mining until his tragic death at the Triumph Mine when Larraine was 2 years old.
She and her mother moved to Oakley, Idaho, to be close to her father’s family. Larraine graduated high school in Oakley and soon after married a cowboy named Lloyd Davis from Rupert.
Lloyd and Larraine moved to a ranch in Carey where they have been for over 60 years. As Lloyd was the ranch foreman, Larraine would help with the cattle and horses. Larraine and Lloyd had three children, two girls and a boy.
While raising their children, Larraine also spent 33 years in bookkeeping for the Hailey’s Clerk’s Office. There she received an International Institution of Certified Municipal Clerks award. She also worked 10 years as Carey School secretary and school aid, 10 years at the Clerk’s Office of the District & Magistrate Court of Blaine County, and spent time as a newspaper reporter for the Wood River Journal and Twin Falls Times News.
Larraine continues to live on the ranch in Carey, where she enjoys being in nature, reading, working on her gardens and spending time with her husband, Lloyd. ￼
