The former sustainability manager for the city of Reno, Nev., will serve as the new sustainability program manager for Blaine County, the county announced Monday.
In her new role, Lynne Barker will lead the county’s regional sustainability efforts and provide guidance and resources to its five incorporated cities: Hailey, Bellevue, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Carey.
“Blaine County and the incorporated cities will benefit greatly from this position as they work toward creating a green community,” the county said in a news release. “Lynne Barker has the experience to move the Wood River Valley forward and make it a more sustainable community.”
Barker has more than 20 years of experience in green building and urban sustainability, according to the county’s announcement. As sustainability manager for Reno, she published the city’s first sustainability report and led development of its Sustainability and Climate Action Plan.
