Andrew Metzner began June 1 as the Blaine County Sustainability Program Manager.

Just a few weeks into his new role as Blaine County Sustainability Program Manager, Andrew Metzner describes his role as “largely a facilitator— a connection between resources.”

But Metzner is also keenly focused on action and outcomes. “There’s nothing worse in my mind than a shelf plan,” he said.

His goal is to be thoughtful and effective, and to acknowledge where things can be accomplished and where they cannot.

