Just a few weeks into his new role as Blaine County Sustainability Program Manager, Andrew Metzner describes his role as “largely a facilitator— a connection between resources.”
But Metzner is also keenly focused on action and outcomes. “There’s nothing worse in my mind than a shelf plan,” he said.
His goal is to be thoughtful and effective, and to acknowledge where things can be accomplished and where they cannot.
“It’s important to be clear eyed about what we can do and what we should do,” he said.
Metzner was born in Idaho and grew up in Boise. He received his graduate and undergraduate degrees from Boise State University and is currently working toward his doctorate in public policy, with a specific focus on “climate action efficacy at state and local levels.”
He worked with West Central Mountains Economic Development Council in McCall, as well as in the Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources.
The Sustainability Program Manager position is relatively new in Blaine County and in government. Lynne Barker was hired as the county’s first in 2021 before retiring.
The mission statement of the county’s sustainability program is “to support the mission of reducing the region’s carbon footprint and proactively addressing climate-related impacts and sustainability measures.”
And there are very specific benchmarks that guide Metzner: specifically the reduction of greenhouse gases and the conservation of land and water.
Those efforts cross the realms of food, clean energy, transit, land use, and waste management, he noted. “They are all features we have to pay attention to. They don’t exist in silos.”
In Metzner’s work, it’s about “both adaptation and mitigation. Adaptation is leaning into the notion that climate change is happening, and we need to be prepared for things like wildfires and floods. Mitigation is how to reduce our footprint . . . both efforts are incredibly important in sustainability.”
Metzner acknowledges polarizing politics related to climate change.
But “as a government employee, my job is not to go out and change or lobby for change.” Rather, his focus is on “being aware of what’s going on and do the best work we can with what’s in place.” He also sees public outreach as a big part of his role, and “a responsibility to educate and perform and demonstrate productivity.”
Elected officials can be advocates, he noted. But his view of public administration is to “stay in my lane and pay attention to what I can do and what I can’t do. It’s very tactical.”
And regardless of politics and personal beliefs, “I don’t know of anyone on any side of the aisle that wouldn’t acknowledge we are having more severe droughts, and weather cycles are more unpredictable. It’s why I do it. We have to be prepared and be proactive. If we just sit back and react we will face really tough outcomes at a community level. The net benefits of this work are enormous and brought to bear over a very long period of time.”
In addition to meeting with stakeholders across the county, Metzner is working on prioritizing projects and putting together a comprehensive plan of action on paper.
As he builds relationships, Metzner said he’s been impressed by the Wood River Valley’s “volume of brilliant and thoughtful people working in and around sustainability. It’s greater than I could have ever hoped for. I’m incredibly excited to get to work with these people . . . and coalesce around the broader theme of getting things done.”
Like many people moving for a job in the Wood River Valley, the appeal of the outdoors drew Metzner. In 2004 and 2005, he spent summers living in Warm Springs and working for an events company and racing mountain bikes. Winning a single speed state championship in 2005, he was picked up by Red Bull for sponsorship, but was “never motivated to get on the pro circuit,” so as not to take the fun out of what he continues as a personal passion, along with trail running.
Metzner lives in Hailey with his wife and black Labrador retriever. ￼
