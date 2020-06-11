The Blaine County Fair, typically scheduled to take place in August or early September at the fairgrounds in Carey, will go virtual this year, due to COVID-19.
In a statement from the Blaine County Fair Board on June 4, the board announced that in conjunction with the Blaine County Commissioners, the decision was made to move the 2020 Blaine County Fair to a virtual format.
“This was not an easy decision but was made in the interest of the health of our community,” Blaine County Fair Board President Morgan Drage said in the statement, shared on the fair’s website.
“We’re confidant we can hold a program that will honor the work of our local 4 H clubs, and we encourage the community to support the Fair and the market animal sale as they have done in years past.”
Additional details on the format of the market animal sale will be released as they become available and can be found on the fair’s website, blainecountyidahofair.com.
