Blaine County commissioners voted 2-1 Saturday morning to extend the county’s COVID-19-related restrictions another week, mirroring actions taken by the city of Hailey the previous day.
The restrictions—which include a ban on construction, a ban on traveling out of the county for non-essential services, and a requirement that anybody coming into the county from out of state self-isolate for 14 days—will now expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. They were initially set to expire the night of Sunday, April 12.
Much of the discussion in Saturday’s meeting revolved around whether to loosen restrictions on construction in the county, replacing the ban on construction with a set of safety guidelines for construction workers.
Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who voted against extending the ordinance as-is for an additional week, suggested that the county allow construction workers to return to work on Wednesday, April 15.
“I believe that our workers can adopt these standards and follow our guidelines sooner and I have confidence in them,” Fosbury said.
Commissioners Jacob Greenberg and Angenie McCleary said they would rather wait another week to ensure that Blaine County continues to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases.
“We’re really at a critical time in our community,” McCleary said. “We have a few days of data that we’re in a better position, but that’s not a lot of information. Relaxing [the standards] at this point could give the community the wrong message.”
The additional week will also give the county time to present the proposed construction safety guidelines to the public and will give construction companies more time to prepare and adapt to the guidelines, Greenberg and McCleary said. The county will post the proposed construction standards on the county’s website for public review.
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns told commissioners during the meeting’s public comment period that he plans to recommend to his city council that Bellevue extend the current restrictions, including the ban on construction. Local public health officials have said they would like to see two weeks of declining numbers and “negligible daily increases in positive cases” before implementing changes, Burns said.
Burns said he worried about construction workers, particularly the “many, many out-of-county workers who we have no idea what their social distancing protocols have been in their home counties,” spreading the virus amongst each other at construction sites and bringing the disease home to their families.
“If we get another flare-up of positive cases, it’s going to be a lot harder to wrangle everybody back into full compliance than it is now,” Burns said. “I think we really need to listen to the best advice and best practices of medical professionals.”
Hailey’s city council voted 3-1 on Friday to also extend the current restrictions through Sunday, April 19. Ketchum will vote Saturday afternoon on a revised ordinance that would allow construction and landscaping to resume. Bellevue is scheduled to vote on Monday.
Sun Valley does not have a special meeting scheduled, and Carey never adopted any emergency ordinance beyond the statewide order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
How come there is a steady stream of 5B plates headed south everyday? Can’t find it locally?
This is going to come in wave after wave so the best thing to do is just let it go through the community and protect the elderly and get back to work. A perpetual nanny state isn’t gonna fly forever.
Sounds like a political solution.
It’s way bigger than that...we are staring a serious recession and possibly a great depression in the face. We can’t hide under the bed forever, if we do we will tank the strongest economy this country has ever seen.
The message is: You have civil liberties and Constitutional rights until we tell you you don’t.
Don`t tread ..or gak.. on me!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In