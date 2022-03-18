Blaine County no longer requires mask, meaning that masks are now optional throughout every jurisdiction in the county, except in private businesses that opt to require them.
On March 8, the county commissioners voted to repeal the county's COVID-19 health ordinance requiring face coverings in public places where other people are present. The change—which had some exceptions—took effect on March 10. It applied to unincorporated Blaine County.
The cities in Blaine County that have had mask mandates have also ended their requirements.
On Tuesday, Blaine County commissioners voted to also end a separate policy requiring masks in county buildings. The county will use the South Central Public Health District's risk level plan as a guide for if the mask mandate for county buildings needs to go back into place, said Stephanie Carlson, the county's administrative services manager.
The Health District conducts COVID-19 risk assessments every two weeks. Blaine County's current status is "moderate." If it reaches one of the two higher levels—"high" or "critical"—the county plans to reinstate the requirement for buildings, Carlson said.
The decisions in Blaine County to end mask mandates have come as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have trended downward in the region. On March 17, Blaine County's daily seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 13. It had hit a record high of 317 on Jan. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In