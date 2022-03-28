In an effort to promote transparency at local elections, the Blaine County Elections Office plans to launch its "ballot cam" this week, sharing footing from a continuously streaming webcam that shows the office's ballot storage room, where unused ballots, early-voting ballots and received absentee votes are securely stored until Election Day.
County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, Blaine County’s top election official, said that the "ballot cam" is part of a larger initiative to reinforce the integrity of the county’s elections.
“Public trust in elections and government institutions has eroded significantly over the past several years," McDougall Graham said in a statement. "It’s incumbent upon elections offices to try and leverage new tools and technologies to rebuild that trust. This ‘ballot cam’ isn’t a silver bullet, but it’s a good step in the right direction."
Blaine County joins other counties in the state in using similar livestreams of elections facilities. Ada County, Idaho's most populous county, has a 13-camera system in place to monitor ballots, McDougall Graham said. Closer by, Jerome used a webcam for the election of November 2020, according to a county press release.
“It’s becoming the new normal, and I think that’s a good thing," McDougall Graham said. "Public institutions need to constantly evaluate whether they’re meeting the public’s expectation as those expectations evolve over time. Blaine County doesn’t have the resources to implement an election camera system at the same level as Ada County ... but we need to start moving in this direction.”
The webcam will start on March 30 and stream continuously until Election Night, May 17. Visitors to the Elections Office page on the County’s website will find an embedded video feed and a clock in the camera’s view showing the date and time. In coordination with Sheriff’s deputies, the secure storage room is sealed each night and unsealed each morning. Two elections office staff must be present in the room when any ballots are being handled.
Blaine County Elections Specialist Hayleigh Simpson led the efforts to get the "ballot cam" up and running. She is excited about the new program.
“Ensuring the security of every vote is a top priority," Simpson said. "With improved transparency of our processes, we hope to increase confidence in our efforts."
