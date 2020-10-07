The Blaine County Department of Motor Vehicles is gearing up to switch to a new software system next week—and is asking for the public’s patience during the transition period.
The new software, which arrives Oct. 13, will “dramatically change” how the Blaine County DMV processes registrations, title work and license plates, according to Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams.
It will also mean a “learning curve” for DMV employees, Williams said.
In anticipation of that learning curve, the DMV will be staggering appointments to give employees more time to complete transactions and to avoid a buildup of waiting visitors if something goes wrong. That will mean fewer appointments available each day for the first several weeks after the software goes live.
“We ask for patience as we transition to this new system, understanding that our people are doing their very best to serve our county,” Williams said.
Over the course of the three-day weekend preceding Oct. 13, the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles will integrate millions of DMV records into one computer system, according to a statement from the statewide department. Under the new system, each Idaho resident will have one record that includes both their driver’s license and their vehicle registration and title information.
“The one person, one record will reduce transaction times at DMV offices, and help county agents and law enforcement correctly identify Idahoans and vehicle ownership,” said state DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez in a statement. “It also paves the way to the future, giving us the ability to eventually offer more online services to Idaho drivers.”
Some of the DMV’s online services will be temporarily out of service Oct. 7-11, according to a news release from the Idaho DMV, and title transactions on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 may be delayed several days.
The state division has provided multiple training opportunities, both virtually and in-person, to county offices, according to the Idaho DMV. Staff in all 44 Idaho counties have experience using the new system.
The software transition marks the third phase of the Idaho DMV’s modernization project. The upgrade was initially scheduled to take place in June, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
