The Blaine County Democrats will be holding an open house at their new district headquarters, located at the former Marketron office building at 101 Empty Saddle Trail in Hailey, on July 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
According to the organization, the open house is an opportunity to “take action and gather with Democratic friends, our local candidates and our new field organizer to learn more about upcoming elections in Blaine County and Idaho.”
Interested attendees should RSVP via email to blainecountydems@gmail.com. ￼
