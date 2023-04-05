The Blaine County Democrats have submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which is vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12. Little is expected to appoint one of the nominees to the board in the coming days.
The three nominees are Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman, Blaine County HR Generalist Justin Highhouse and Environmental Resource Center Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux, Blaine County Democrats Chair Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz told the Express.
Because Fosbury was a member of the Democratic party, the Blaine County Democrats were required to choose three Democratic nominees for the job. The party submitted the list of nominees to Little’s desk last Wednesday, Miramontes Ortiz said, and the governor has 15 days after the recommendations were delivered to fill the vacancy.
Mayor of Bellevue Kathryn Goldman moved to Bellevue in 2003 and has a background in land conservation, campaign consulting and, most recently, documentary film. Goldman served on the Blaine County Soil Conservation District and the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission prior to her role as mayor.
Justin Highhouse currently serves as Blaine County’s human resources generalist. Before that, he worked as manager of cultural development for the Sun Valley Company. Highhouse holds a B.A. in outdoor adventure leadership from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Before running the Ketchum-based Environmental Resource Center, Lindsay Mollineaux served as chief analytics officer for the City of New York and as an assistant economist at the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund. She also spent time as a farming assistant for Kraay’s Market and Garden. Lindsay grew up in the Wood River Valley and holds a B.A. in Economics from Brown University.
As of press time on April 4, Gov. Little has not yet selected a nominee to fill the vacancy at the county. ￼
I hope he picks Ms. Mollineaux. Smart as a whip, and totally committed to the community.
