The Blaine County Democrats have submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill the south-county seat on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, which is vacant following the death of Commissioner Dick Fosbury on March 12. Little is expected to appoint one of the nominees to the board in the coming days.

The three nominees are Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman, Blaine County HR Generalist Justin Highhouse and Environmental Resource Center Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux, Blaine County Democrats Chair Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz told the Express.

Because Fosbury was a member of the Democratic party, the Blaine County Democrats were required to choose three Democratic nominees for the job. The party submitted the list of nominees to Little’s desk last Wednesday, Miramontes Ortiz said, and the governor has 15 days after the recommendations were delivered to fill the vacancy.

