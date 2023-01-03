The Blaine County Democrats will send off local legislators Sen. Ron Taylor and Rep. Ned Burns on Wednesday as they begin their terms when the session begins on Jan. 9.
The 6 p.m. event at 101 Empty Saddle Road in Hailey will include presentations from Burns and Taylor outlining their plans for legislation this year, according to a statement from the Blaine County Democrats. The presentations will include the newly elected representatives’ plans to address personal freedoms, public lands and community self-determination, according to the party.
“As we come together as a united community, let’s help to spread awareness of our leaders’ ongoing progress,” the statement reads. “Let’s make sure everyone has access to the information needed by joining us in educating ourselves on the work being done.”
