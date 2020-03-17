The Blaine County commissioners took steps this week to keep COVID-19 from spreading further in the county, where three people have already tested positive for the virus.
The commissioners formally declared a state of emergency on Monday, following the announcement Saturday that two cases of novel coronavirus had been confirmed in the county. A third case was announced Tuesday.
On Monday, the commissioners decided to close the county annex building in Hailey to the public. The next day, they voted to close the Old Blaine County Courthouse across the street.
County services will still be available by phone or online if applicable. The old courthouse will be open for certain public meetings, as well as by appointment for some services.
The commissioners also voted at their regular meeting Tuesday to allocate $25,000 of the county’s contingency funds to The Hunger Coalition, which served 131 families—an all-time record high—in food distribution Monday.
