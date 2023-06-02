As the fiscal year 2024 budget process moves forward, Blaine County Clerk and Budget Officer Stephen McDougall Graham encouraged the Board of Commissioners at the May 31 Budget Workshop to “assess whether to go to the public to pass a Road and Bridge Levy in some form or another.”
McDougall Graham described a “tremendous backlog of projects and needs that have gone unaddressed,” in addition to anticipating replacing a number of pieces of critical equipment. “The annual cost of maintenance and operations to keep our roads has been rising at a level and a pace that exceeds the normal revenues that support our Road and Bridge fund.”
At the board’s May 23 meeting, seven Indian Creek Road residents showed up to express an urgent need for overdue repairs on 3 miles of their road.
“We are very good at putting Band-Aids on problems,” Road and Bridge Manager Steve Thompson told the commissioners. “But the Band-Aids are wearing out. We are getting to the point where we can’t keep putting on Band-Aids.”
To that end, Thompson presented the commissioners with several examples of material with which to replace existing asphalt to increase strength and sustainability.
He provided a cost estimate of about $1.5 million, money which he said is not currently available in his budget.
The residents in attendance at the meeting pointed to a 2012 study that advised the road be repaired by 2017. They talked about promises for prioritization from past commissioners and about their concerns about safety and quality of life.
The residents expressed concern about the increase of heavy equipment on the road as the neighborhood has seen a lot of new construction, as well as safety issues due to the increased popularity of a biking route.
Thompson said Indian Creek was on a list of high priority projects, along with several other roads, but that unanticipated winter damage often moves other road repairs to the top of the list.
For example, Thompson said Croy Creek Road wasn’t a priority but due to significant damage over the winter got pushed to the top of the list. He mentioned Buttercup Road and Gannett Road as projects that have long been identified as in need of repair.
One resident mentioned his wife who had spinal surgery and avoids leaving the house because of the physical pain caused by traveling on the bumpy road.
“We are begging you guys to do something. The road is rough and getting more dangerous,” said Sheri Thomas, who has lived on Indian Creek Road since 1995.
Asked about funding the project through a grant, Thompson said the process is very competitive, and that while he has had success in winning grant money for bridges, it was very difficult to access money for a project like Indian Creek Road because of the relatively low volume of traffic.
“I think the real solution is that we are going to need a levy” for Indian Creek Road as well as some other high priority projects, Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “Until we have that funding it is going to be very hard to do a project like this.”
Thompson said he appreciated the residents being “vocal, but very nice about it,” and said he would continue to apply for grant funding.
To the residents, “I can assure you that this board is very aware and that this is a top priority,” Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis said. “And we are doing what we can to find sources of funding.”
The first day of budget deliberations is June 21. Thus far, all departments have submitted their budget requests to county staff and commissioners for review. ￼
