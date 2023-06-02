As the fiscal year 2024 budget process moves forward, Blaine County Clerk and Budget Officer Stephen McDougall Graham encouraged the Board of Commissioners at the May 31 Budget Workshop to “assess whether to go to the public to pass a Road and Bridge Levy in some form or another.”

McDougall Graham described a “tremendous backlog of projects and needs that have gone unaddressed,” in addition to anticipating replacing a number of pieces of critical equipment. “The annual cost of maintenance and operations to keep our roads has been rising at a level and a pace that exceeds the normal revenues that support our Road and Bridge fund.”

At the board’s May 23 meeting, seven Indian Creek Road residents showed up to express an urgent need for overdue repairs on 3 miles of their road.

