The Blaine County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a contract appointing Keith Roark, former county prosecuting attorney, former mayor of Hailey and chair of the Blaine County School Board of Trustees to serve as the county's conflict counsel.
Roark has had a long career as an attorney. He is the only Idaho attorney to have served both as president of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney's Association and as president of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Roark was elected in 1978 to be the Blaine County prosecuting attorney. He served in that role until 1985.
As the county’s conflict counsel, Roark will handle the cases of indigent defendants who cannot be represented by the public defender due to a conflict of interest or in the case that the public defender has an excessive caseload.
