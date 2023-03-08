The Blaine County Charitable Fund recently received a $250,000 Community Development Block CARES Act Grant to help pay for emergency housing assistance.

The funds, which come with restrictions, are available to households facing hardships stemming from COVID-19. They must be allocated in monthly installments by the end of May, and grant recipients must be documented workers or U.S. citizens.

“My opinion is that it will be difficult to spend very much of it in a short amount of time with the restrictions,” said Mary Fauth, executive director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund.

