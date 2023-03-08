The Blaine County Charitable Fund recently received a $250,000 Community Development Block CARES Act Grant to help pay for emergency housing assistance.
The funds, which come with restrictions, are available to households facing hardships stemming from COVID-19. They must be allocated in monthly installments by the end of May, and grant recipients must be documented workers or U.S. citizens.
“My opinion is that it will be difficult to spend very much of it in a short amount of time with the restrictions,” said Mary Fauth, executive director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund.
The Charitable Fund previously received $263,600—$30,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $45,000 from the city of Ketchum and $188,600 from private donors—to help cover some costs for the 95 individuals—including 37 children—recently in emergency hotel stays, Fauth said. That money can be spent without documentation or citizenship requirements.
A families’ income must be 80% of median household income or less to qualify for the CARES Act money. Rental assistance will be provided for a maximum duration of three months (March, April, May). Participating families must pay at least 30% of their income toward rents.
Maximum monthly rent paid by CARES funding will be allocated according to Housing and Urban Development rates, which allow maximum paymet of $741 for a studio; $848 for one bedroom; $1,116 for two bedroom and $1,433 for a three bedroom.
To find out more, go to blainecf.org or call 208-244-5205. ￼
