As the Wood River Valley’s economy rebounded last year during a housing and recreation boom, the Blaine County Charitable Fund (BCCF) dispersed almost $200,000 in grants to working families still struggling to stay in their homes and make ends meet.
In a recent report, Executive Director Mary Fauth and President Steve Thompson said 170 households received a total of $191,000 in emergency assistance last year from the fund, an average of $1,122 per household. In a fall survey, 100% of the grantees said the funding helped avoid eviction, Fauth and Thompson said.
“In a time when many in our community saw prosperity, 2021 proved to be only slightly behind the year previous in terms of need for financial assistance,” Fauth and Thompson wrote in the report. “This should be no real surprise, as we all watch the long-overdue housing crisis come to a head at the time of a population-growth spike.”
The BCCF was established in mid-March of 2020 by Fauth and Sawtooth Brewery co-owner Kevin Jones and quickly began issuing weekly grants for workers in need of immediate assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, 70% of applicants said they were still experiencing COVID-related financial hardships.
The fund hired two part time staffers last year, including a translator. They handled 1,108 phone calls and text inquiries, and processed income and lease information to facilitate grant applications.
The nonprofit’s total income was $320,072, with 49% coming from individual donors, 31% percent from grants, 15% from government sources and 5% from corporate donors. After grants administrative expenses, that leaves nearly $62,000 left over to be distributed in the 2022 grant cycle.
“In order to keep overhead costs low, BCCF has yet to invest in office space,” Fauth said. The streamlined approach of the nonprofit includes using space at the Hailey Public Library and The Hunger Coalition campus in Bellevue.
“We are grateful for local partner agency referrals that connect us to those in need over the phone and via our website,” Fauth said.
Last summer BCCF staff started attending The Hunger Coalition food distribution days in Bellevue with the hope of meeting in person those that are already experiencing crisis.
“The response was amazing,” Fauth said. “We had 17 applicants in the first visit. This spurred the investment in time and staff to continue to show up where the need was already present.”
In addition to regular visits to the Hunger Coalition that started this year, the Hailey Library will host BCCF staff for weekly office hours.
“This gives our applicants direct access to not only us, but computers and internet,” Fauth said.
For more information go to blainecf.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In