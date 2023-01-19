Blaine County Charitable Fund applies for $250,000 emergency housing assistance grant

Blaine County Charitable Fund boardmembers (from left) Steve Thompson, Mary Fauth (Executive Director), Kevin Jones, Maira Conlago, Daryl Fauth and Herbert Romero.

With nonprofits pushed to the “breaking point” in their efforts to address the housing crisis faced by recent immigrants to the Wood River Valley, the Blaine County Charitable Fund has requested a $250,000 Community Development Block CARES Act Grant for emergency housing assistance.

Combined with $45,000 from the city of Ketchum, another $188,600 from private donors, and $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Blaine County, the grant would bring total funding to $613,600 for 89 individuals in 45 families struggling to stay housed this winter, said Executive Director Mary Fauth.

“Hopefully, the funds would be deployed in the community by the end of February,” she said.

