With nonprofits pushed to the “breaking point” in their efforts to address the housing crisis faced by recent immigrants to the Wood River Valley, the Blaine County Charitable Fund has requested a $250,000 Community Development Block CARES Act Grant for emergency housing assistance.
Combined with $45,000 from the city of Ketchum, another $188,600 from private donors, and $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Blaine County, the grant would bring total funding to $613,600 for 89 individuals in 45 families struggling to stay housed this winter, said Executive Director Mary Fauth.
“Hopefully, the funds would be deployed in the community by the end of February,” she said.
The Charitable Fund, or BCCF, has expanded its emergency housing program from very short and temporary stays to winter-long stays due to the lack of other transitional housing stock. The funding would be used to provide rental assistance and money to rent hotel rooms.
“It's a misconception that people are getting a free stay at local hotels,” Fauth said. “Applicants submit their proof of work so that a portion of the costs can be covered based on a maximum 30% rent-to-income ratio. If awarded, the CDBD grant will be administered with this in mind to qualifying households.”
The nonprofit BCCF has been working to address housing and other emergency needs throughout the COVID pandemic, most recently responding to a surge of immigrants last year who overwhelmed nonprofit agencies that are now challenging local governments to take action.
A consortium of local nonprofits recently asked Blaine County to take more aggressive action to help the nearly 100 residents they say are living out the winter in “substandard housing” without heat, electricity or running water.
“Many area nonprofits have come together in recent weeks to provide short-term assistance, and in doing so, have no doubt averted medical emergencies and even fatalities,” states a letter from the consortium to Blaine County last week. “But our nonprofits are not equipped to provide longer-term, systemic solutions. We are not experts in emergency housing or emergency response operations.”
The most recent CARES Act grant application initiated by the BCCF states that beneficiaries of the grant will be screened to determine eligibility, which includes earning 80% or less than the area median income. For a family of three, that's $57,800 in Blaine County.
The grant awards take place on Jan. 26.
